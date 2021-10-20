Bengaluru to have Design District inspired by Dubai’s d3

A Design District is a space where the world of design, art, and fashion co-exist, where new perspectives are provided and a change of the ordinary to the extraordinary is made possible

If everything goes as per Karnataka IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan’s plan, Bengaluru will soon have a ‘Design District’ on the lines of Dubai’s d3 or even better.

The IT Minister spoke to media persons after returning from a four-day tour of Dubai on Wednesday (October 20). Narayan said the proposed Bengaluru Design District will cost Rs 1,000 crore, which is worth it considering the state capital’s investment potential.

“Investors from the Gulf countries agree that Karnataka is an ideal destination for investments. So it is time Bengaluru gets a world-class Design District, which is even better than Dubai’s,” Narayan said.

The minister said the idea of a Design District encompasses beautifully designed spaces and unique community offerings. The Karnataka government plans to hold ‘Bangalore Design Festival’, possibly the world’s largest design festival, in the Design District, which will be spread on 100-150 acres of land in Bengaluru.

“Here, everything businesses need at a global level will be designed. It will be a place where design, art and fashion will meet,” the minister said.

The glitzy, avant-garde Dubai Design District is known for global fashion and design festivals, plus chic galleries showing work by up-and-coming designers and artists. Trendy al fresco cafes serve lunch and artisan coffee, while sleek restaurants offer creative takes on classic Mediterranean dishes. It is home to “the biggest global, regional and local brands within the art, design and fashion industries.”

The IT Minister also informed about an agreement his government reached with the Dubai land development authorities to set up a water theme park in Bengaluru.

The minister said that D3 will also help generate jobs in a number of segments.

The Gulf Islamic Investment Group will put in Rs 3,500 crore in Karnataka over a three-year period.