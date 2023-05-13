Live | Karnataka: Congress victory shows limitations to Modi hype

Karnataka election results

A resurgent Congress is headed for a clear majority in Karnataka and is on course to wrest power from the BJP in its lone southern state, which seems to have been hit by anti-incumbency. As per the latest data, the Congress has taken an unassailable lead with over 130 seats, with the BJP lagging behind at 60+.

