Congress: Unable to handle Karnataka loss, BJP spreading ‘hate’ online

Unable to handle its loss in Karnataka, Congress said BJP was "manufacturing lies" and indulging in politics of polarisation.

The Congress party on Sunday (May 14) claimed that the BJP was struggling to accept the clear mandate against it in Karnataka and resorted to “fabricating falsehoods” and engaging in divisive politics.

The Congress accused the BJP of manufacturing lies and employing tactics of polarisation to undermine the electoral outcome.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in the state, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Not able to come to terms with the resoundingly decisive verdict in favour of Congress from all sections of society in Karnataka, BJPs online hate factory is working overtime to manufacture lies.”

“No doubt inspired by PM’s politics of hate and polarisation. Desperation of sick minds!” he said.

His attack apparently came over BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeting a video of a person raising a green flag with a crescent moon and star on it purportedly in Karnataka’s Bhatkal.

“Bhatkal. Soon after Congress victory in Karnataka,” Malviya tweeted along with the video.

In another tweet, the BJP leader posted a video purportedly from Belagavi and said, “Provocative slogans raised in Belagavi Police watches on as Congress gets ready to form government in Karnataka. From Bhatkal to Belagavi, this is what Mohabbat ki dukaan looks like.”

“Congress politics of appeasement will rip the social fabric of Karnataka,” Malviya alleged.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the Congress won 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

