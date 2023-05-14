Congress appoints three observers ahead of CLP meeting in Karnataka

Sushilkumar Shinde, along with Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria have been appointed as observers for the election of the CLP Leader in Karnataka

Former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, along with party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria, has been appointed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said the central observers will oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Also Read: Karnataka polls: BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar blames ‘money power’ for loss

“Honble Congress President has deputed Shri. Sushilkumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Shri. Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Shri. Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

Also Read: After Karnataka win, Congress faces tough job of picking CM

The crucial meeting of the CLP will be held later this evening where a decision to elect the leader will be taken.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister’s post.