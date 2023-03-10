Congress, JD (S) are like brothers who believe in family rule, corruption: Nadda

Accusing the Congress of opposing the country in the course of its opposition towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief alleged that the party has attained mental bankruptcy

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said the Congress and the JD (S) are two sides of the same coin in Karnataka and voting for one of them means strengthening the other.

The BJP president was addressing a mega public rally in KR Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, as part of the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre in the run-up to Karnataka Assembly polls. Nadda stated that both the Congress and the JD (S) believe in corruption, family rule, divisive politics, divide and rule, commission, corruption, casteism, and communalism.

Seeks mandate for BJP

“JD(S) believes in family rule, while Congress party is a family limited. In the same way Congress leaders top to bottom are on bail, involved in corruption and commission; similarly JD (S) too was involved in corruption,” he said. They both are like brothers, voting for JD(S) means strengthening Congress and voting for Congress means strengthening corruption, he added.

Nadda accused Congress and JD(S) together withdrew cases against Popular Front of India and released about 1,700 of its activists from the jail. He alleged that PFI had created communal divide in Karnataka and was supported by the two parties, but today the organisation was banned across the country.

“We should not let such people to come to power….the country is secure under the leadership of PM Modi and in the same way the state is secure under former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership,” he said.

Appreciating the Bommai government’s Chief Minister’s Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme, which has benefited farmers, tribals, weavers, fishermen among others, he also lauded the decision to increase reservation for SC/STs in the state.

Targets Rahul Gandhi

Nadda claimed that the Congress has attained mental bankruptcy and lacks eligibility to function in a democracy. Accusing the Congress of opposing the country in the course of its opposition towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief hit out at the grand old party for taking up the work of Bharat todo yatra during its recently concluded nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government and Bengaluru in leading the way in innovation and many other areas.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the UK, without naming him, he said, no one heard him during his recent “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in the country, so giving speeches in England these days. “These people (Congress) in the course of opposing Modi, have now started opposing the country. They started Bharat Jodo Yatra, but took up the work of Bharat todo yatra,” Nadda said.

Addressing the public meeting, Nadda said, “No one heard them in India, so these days (Rahul Gandhi) is giving speeches in England….”. In a democracy there is a fight of ideology, with arguments and statistics. However, the Congress has become mentally bankrupt and uses “low grade language” against PM Modi, Nadda alleged. “Such people should be made to sit at home, such political parties don’t have the eligibility to function in a democracy, democracy doesn’t work like this,” he added.

