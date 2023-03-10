Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth: Modi

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway encompasses a portion of NH-275, and entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 10) said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

The expressway is set for inauguration soon.

“This ambitious project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential,” added Gadkari.

“An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory,” Modi said of the project.