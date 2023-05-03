Karnataka polls: Congress tears into BJP’s “double engine” campaign

Jairam Ramesh stated that the May 10 election intends to revive the "derailed" Karnataka engine caused by the BJP's governance over the past four years.

The Congress criticized the BJP’s “double engine” campaign in the Karnataka polls on Wednesday (May 3), stating that the May 10 election aims to revive the state’s “derailed” engine caused by the BJP’s governance over the past four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been batting for the continuation of BJP rule at the Centre and in Karnataka and have been highlighting the benefits of “double engine” governments.

“Double engine” is a term often used by BJP leaders to refer to the party ruling at the Centre and in a state.

Slamming the BJP’s pitch, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “What Double Engine?! 94% of the revenue of Karnataka state government comes from the states own revenue plus its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by Modi Aashirwaad but by the Finance Commission formula.”

The May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got “derailed” by BJP in the last four years, Ramesh said.

“It has to be an engine of growth combined with social harmony, not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air,” he said.

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

