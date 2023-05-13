CM Bommai accepts full responsibility for BJP’s Karnataka debacle

“As the chief minister I take the responsibility. There is a need to do a complete analysis of this defeat," he added

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday accepted full responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in assembly elections and said the party will play the role of a responsible opposition.

He said the Congress, which is set to form a government in the southern state, ran a “much organised” election strategy and this might have been one of the major reasons for its win.

“I accept the mandate of the people with utmost respect. I take responsibility for this BJP’s defeat, no one else has the responsibility,” Bommai told reporters in Shiggaon.

“As the chief minister I take the responsibility. There is a need to do a complete analysis of this defeat,” he added.

“We will try to overcome all the shortcomings, organise ourselves and the party will once again bounce back.

“We are a national party and will make all the necessary preparations organisationally and administratively to win the Lok Sabha election (in 2024) by rectifying our mistakes,” he said.

(With agency inputs)