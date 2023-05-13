Karnataka polls: People won, hate and crony capitalism lost, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi credits Congress' Karnataka victory to people power, calls out crony capitalists and hate as the losers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday credited his party’s victory in the Karnataka assembly elections to the “power of the people” and said the losers were crony capitalists and hate.

“I want to congratulate the people of Karnataka and all our party workers,” Gandhi said in a brief message as it became clear that the Congress was set to form a government in the state.

“This was an election that had the power of crony capitalists on one side and power of the people on the other. We fought this election without rancour and hate, we spoke about love, about issues of the people.

“Humne nafrat ke bazaar mei mohabbat ki dukaan kholne ki baat ki aur aaj Karnataka mei kai mohabbat ki dukaane khuli hain. (In an atmosphere of hatred, we spoke about love, and today many doors of love have opened in Karnataka.)

“It is the people of Karnataka who have won,” he added.

Gandhi reminded everyone that he had said in his speeches that “we will fulfil our five guarantees in the first meeting of the cabinet and we will do it”.