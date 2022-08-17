Bommai under pressure after BJP, RSS to hold key meetings

With state in-charge Arun Singh visiting Bengaluru to attend a state executive meeting on Thursday, there is speculation that all is not well in BJP

All is not well in the ruling BJP in Karnataka, it seems. It’s learnt the RSS summoned Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to its state headquarters ‘Keshava Kripa’ on Tuesday night.

At the same time, Arun Singh, the state in-charge of BJP, will arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to participate in a state executive committee meeting on Thursday. These developments have put the chief minister under pressure as there are rumours about leadership change doing rounds for the past few weeks.

The chief minister had to reportedly give explanations regarding recent political developments in the state to RSS functionaries, including CR Mukund. It is said that Revenue Minister R Ashok was also present in the meeting.

The RSS was reportedly keen to know about the present status of the law-and-order situation following the Savarkar versus Tippu flex issues in the state and the communal flare-up in the coastal region.

Controversial statements by ministers

Sources said that Bommai explained in detail about the recent controversial audio-tape of his cabinet colleague JC Madhu Swamy, who is holding the Law and Parliamentary affairs portfolio. Madhu Swamy reportedly passed uncomplimentary remarks about the state administration in the tape.

The recent statement of Transport Minister Sriramulu saying, “I too am keen to see Siddaramaiah as CM in the coming days’’ also figured in the meeting. Sriramulu also revealed in the statement how he helped Siddaramaiah win the Badami constituency in the last Assembly elections. The RSS top brass is not too happy with the current state of affairs, it is said.

At the meeting the likely political impact of the recently held ‘Siddaramotsava’ and ‘Swatantrya Nadige’ (Freedom walk), which is improving the base of Congress, was discussed. They also discussed the law-and-order situation and the performance of Bommai’s cabinet colleagues.

Talks were also held about the cabinet reshuffle and giving cabinet berths to KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had to quit under controversial circumstances. Bommai is said to have given inputs regarding the measures taken to pacify the party workers who had demanded his resignation. The RSS leaders also heard the CM’s views about the party’s functioning and leadership change in the party as its president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s tenure is ending this month.

The BJP government’s third anniversary and celebration of the first anniversary of the Bommai government, which was to be held in Doddaballapur recently, was cancelled at the last minute as BJP workers were on the streets following the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district. Now the CM wants to celebrate the ‘Janotsava’ again on August 28 at Doddaballapur. Bommai explained this to the RSS leaders and convinced them that the programme will help boost the morale of the party workers, sources said.

Executive committee meeting

Arun Singh, during his visit to Bengaluru, will hold a few rounds of talk with the CM and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel before the executive committee meeting, it is said.

Sources said that the central leadership has sought a report on the Bommai government’s functioning from the state president and Arun Singh will convey the same. He is likely to caution ministers Madhu Swamy and Sriramulu on their controversial statements.

A brainstorming session is being scheduled to take place on Thursday at the party office to work out strategies for the near future. Recently appointed general secretary (organisation) GV Rajesh will also be present during these discussions.