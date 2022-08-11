Siddaramaiah’s bash was huge, now wait for BJP’s events: Yediyurappa

Rejecting speculation regarding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being replaced, the veteran leader said he doesn’t expect any changes to happen at this point in time when elections are expected in seven to eight months

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said party leaders would begin their travel across Karnataka from August 21 ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The former chief minister reiterated that he would not contest polls from here on, but will work with other BJP leaders for the party’s victory and install it in power in the State.

“From August 21, we will all begin travelling across the state, we have not yet decided on where to start and it will be soon decided…in three to four teams headed by various leaders we will travel across the state in all districts,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Mantralayam, a pilgrim town located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, he said the BJP would go to every division and organise large-scale events gathering lakhs of people.

“No doubt, Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday event was a huge one, but in a month’s time, after our events are planned, you will realise what our strength and what was theirs (Congress),” he added in response to a question whether Siddaramaiah’s mega event will cause any setback to the BJP.

Rejecting speculation regarding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being replaced, the veteran leader said he doesn’t expect any changes to happen at this point in time when elections are expected in seven to eight months.

“There is no need for it (change) as well, as he (Bommai) is doing a good job, so I expect that he will continue, so there is no truth in this speculation,” he said.

Responding to Congress’ criticism against BJP, accusing it of forcefully removing him as CM and neglecting him, Yediyurappa reiterated that he voluntarily resigned (as CM) to make way for others, and no one forced him to do so.

“The talk that I’m being neglected in the BJP is not right, the position and respect that the party has given me cannot be compared with, I was made CM four times, I was given all sorts of responsibilities. I have faced no injustice from a party of any kind. It is my duty to pay back as a worker and will do it,” he said.

Stating that during his meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week in Bengaluru, they discussed political developments in the state, Yediyurappa said he has assured him about working along with other leaders towards bringing BJP back to power in the state.

Reiterating that he would not contest Assembly or any other elections hereon, the senior BJP leader said he would continue to remain in politics and work day and night for the party’s victory.

“I have already said if the central leadership agrees, Vijayendra (son) will contest from Shikaripura (his Assembly constituency). If the party agrees, he will contest and win,” he said.

Will work extra hours: Bommai

After recovering from COVID, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to speculations around his replacement before the Assembly polls. Calling it “baseless” and “falsehood”, Bommai said that his government was stable and would continue to remain so.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that in the coming days he would work two more hours a day and spend more time on the development of the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)