Bommai meets Yediyurappa to discuss 2023 election strategies

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday (August 29) met his predecessor and State BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, held discussions regarding organising the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

The meeting with the former Chief Minister who is also a member of BJP’s all-important Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, comes following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s national leadership in New Delhi on Friday (August 26).

“He (Yediyurappa) had recently met Prime Minister, J P Nadda (BJP President) and B L Santosh (BJP General Secretary Organisation) in Delhi regarding organising the party. We have discussed instructions from the national leadership. We have also discussed preparations from the party for the PM’s September 2 visit to Mangaluru,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Yediyurappa, Bommai said the organisation work and tours that need to be planned during September and October were discussed, as per Nadda’s directions.

Bommai further said the party would be holding six mega rallies in different parts of the state, and also its leaders would be travelling across the State in teams headed by him, Yediyurappa, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary in-charge of State Arun Singh.

“Another meeting of senior state leaders will be held in the days to come, to finalise all of these,” he said, adding that Yediyurappa has also given some suggestions regarding September 8 Janotsava rally (to mark Bommai government’s one year, and BJPs three years in office) in Doddaballapura.

Bommai had taken over as the CM in July 2021. BJP which aims to come back to power in Karnataka has set a target of winning more than 150 seats out of the total 224 that would go for polls in the elections which are likely to be held in March or April 2023.

