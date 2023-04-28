BJP urges EC to file criminal case against Kharge for ‘poisonous snake’ remark

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who led the BJP delegation, stated to the media that Kharge's remark was not a mere slip of the tongue but rather a demonstration of Congress' "hate politics"

A delegation from the BJP approached the Election Commission on Friday (April 28), urging them to take legal action against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and prevent him from campaigning in the Karnataka Assembly polls following his derogatory remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “poisonous snake”.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who led the BJP delegation, told reporters that Kharge’s comment was not merely a slip of the tongue but part of the Congress “hate politics”.

Also Read: Modi to commence a two-day tour of Karnataka ahead of state elections

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Kharge is a “habitual offender”.

Advertisement

Yadav said the Congress has a history of launching personal attacks on Modi.

The BJP has demanded registration of an FIR under IPC Sections 499 and 500, which deal with defamation, and Section 504, which deals with the offence of deliberate insults and provocation.

Also Read: Cong demands BJP expel Yatnal for calling Sonia Gandhi “vishkanya”

The delegation also included BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak.

Addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Kharge likened Modi to a poisonous snake. As a row erupted, he later sought to clarify that his remarks were not aimed at the prime minister but at the ruling BJP.

(With agency inputs)