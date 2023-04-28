Modi to commence a two-day tour of Karnataka ahead of state elections

PM Modi will address six public meetings and conduct two roadshows during his two-day visit to Karnataka ahead of state elections

Modi's upcoming trip to Karnataka will mark his ninth visit to the state this year, starting from February. The state is currently preparing for Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 10th with 224 seats up for contest I Photo: Twitter/BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled a two-day trip to poll-bound Karnataka, starting on Saturday (April 29). The itinerary includes six public addresses and two roadshows.

According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday morning by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.

After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address a public gathering at 1 pm. He would then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.

Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

After staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am.

From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm.

Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm.

The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow.

After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by the special aircraft.

This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.

(With agency inputs)

