Bengaluru: Principal rapes minor dyslexic girl in school

The 10-year-old dyslexic student was lured and taken to the classroom by her principal who then allegedly raped her

A 10-year-old dyslexic student was allegedly raped by her principal inside the school premises in Bengaluru, police said on Friday (Aug 4). The accused, aged 65, who is also the owner of the school, was arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday (Aug 3) at around 11.30 am inside an empty classroom of the school located in the Varthur Police Station area.

According to police, the girl was lured and taken to the classroom by her principal who then allegedly raped her. After returning home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother who then took her to a nearby hospital for medical examination.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

“Our team picked up the school principal and arrested him on Thursday,” he said.

The victim’s mother is a housewife and her father passed away in 2020 due to health-related issues, police said.

