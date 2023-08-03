Centre to help Karnataka ease Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic situation

Shivakumar said the state government has invited an Expression of Interest with a proposal to build either a tunnel or flyover or any other means through which Bengaluru’s traffic can be eased

The Central government has asked Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) aimed at easing Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Shivakumar, who also heads the Bengaluru Urban Development and Water Resources Ministries, discussed the issue with Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

Shivakumar said he asked Gadkari how the Centre can support the project.

“In a positive way, he (Gadkari) gave certain suggestions. He has asked us to prepare a DPR,” he said.

Shivakumar said the state government has invited an Expression of Interest with a proposal to build either a tunnel or flyover or any other means through which Bengaluru’s traffic can be eased.

“After receiving the proposals, we will talk to the Central government, which is ready to support (us).”

Karnataka determined

The Karnataka government, he added, was ready to solve the traffic problem in Bengaluru.

Around 10 companies, including one from Israel, have made presentations and they have been asked to participate in the bids, he said.

“Let them participate with international design and concept. We have decided to take this forward so that Bengaluru traffic congestion is eased,” he added.

Noting that some parts of Karnataka have not received good rains and farmers want water for their crops, he said the government has decided to release 5,575 cusecs water from Tungabhadra river to certain districts in the state.

Tungabhadra canal, which has a 105 tmc storage capacity, currently has 83 tmc of water.

(With agency inputs)