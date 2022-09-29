Bengaluru airport T2 launch soon; capacity boost, aesthetics enthuse flyers

T2 is also expected to significantly help airlines, which can now operate more flights; with restrictions on terminal capacity removed, they get greater operational flexibility

The busiest airport in South India, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, is preparing for a significant capacity increase with the launch of Terminal-2 in a few weeks. This project will also expedite flight turnaround time, add a third entrance to the airport, and reduce aviation fuel usage.

Before the COVID pandemic, the airport’s passenger capacity had surpassed 35 million per year, making it the third busiest in the country. The first phase of T2, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of this year, will increase yearly passenger traffic by 25 million.

Beating the demand curve

The pandemic did delay the terminal’s launch by close to two years. Preferring anonymity, a civil aviation expert revealed that even now, only half of the new terminal will be complete. “In two to three years, KIA will overtake Mumbai as India’s second busiest airport. The new terminal will then be under-capacity. So, they will need to expedite the launch of both phases, much ahead of the planned two years. Only then will they get a bit ahead of the demand curve,” he said.

Advertisement

He estimated that by 2033-35, the Bengaluru airport’s upgraded capacity will be saturated. “You can push it up to 90 mppa (million passengers per annum), not more. Delhi airport has three runways, with a capacity exceeding 100 mppa. Now, they are planning a fourth runway. KIA has no space left even for a third terminal,” the expert pointed out.

Also read: Bengaluru airport gets best regional airport in South Asia award

Garden aesthetics

Built around a “garden” theme, the new ₹13,000-crore T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.54 lakh sqm in the first phase and 4.41 lakh sqm in the second phase. It was initially scheduled for a March 2021 launch. But the deadline was extended by a year and, later, to June before settling for a 2022 final-quarter opening.

The commissioning of a new runway with Category-III Instrument Landing System (ILS) complements the gains from T2. It would mean a quantum leap in the number of flights and Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), even during low visibility periods.

“T2 will open in a big way for the airlines, which can now operate more flights. Moreover, since restrictions of terminal capacity have been removed, it will offer a lot of flexibility,” said airport mobility analyst Sanjeev Dyamannavar.

Shortened taxiing distance

The new terminal is located between the two runways, implying a drastic reduction in taxiing distance for flights landing on the new runway. “Bigger aircraft have constraints in both landing and departure from T1. Passengers have a long waiting period after flights land and arrive at the gates. T2 will provide a better airport experience,” Dyamannavar explained.

Also read: Bengaluru airport posts growth in cargo volumes after COVID-19 induced slump

An IndiGo pilot agreed that T2 will make a big difference, particularly with the new flight parking bays attached to the new terminal. “Some bays are towards the old runway on the northern side. Currently, aircraft spend a lot of fuel in reaching there from the new runway. T2 will change that, leading to fuel savings because of shorter taxiing. It will also mean shorter turnaround time for flights,” the pilot added.

Underpass tunnel, a new entry

Integrated to the new terminal will be the Eastern Access Underpass Tunnel, passing right below the active taxiway linking the two runways. It is the first such tunnel to be opened for vehicular traffic in the country. As Dyamannavar pointed out, this new access will considerably ease the congestion on the existing Bellary Road, which doubles as the Airport Road.

The new entry to KIA from the eastern side will ease passenger and goods movement from the Kolar side. The road branching out of the Old Madras Road at Budigere Cross will lead to this entry. It will be a big connectivity boost for air passengers coming from HAL, Marathahalli, Whitefield, and surrounding areas.

T2’s “garden” aesthetics is designed to reflect the airport’s thrust on environmental sustainability. The terminal houses trees, mini gardens with local plant species, rammed earth walls, waterfalls, and even ponds. Passageways throughout the terminal are designed to manifest a connection with nature. Planted bells hang from the ceiling at the entrance, while check-in and security areas are integrated to amplify this ambience.

Also read: Tamil Nadu revives Hosur airport plan again; Bengaluru too will benefit

Unprecedented congestion

The resumption of various local and international routes after the epidemic and the resulting exceptional congestion have severely taxed KIA’s T1 infrastructure. As a result, travellers have difficulties daily, especially during the morning rush when most international aircraft arrive. T2 is anticipated to provide urgent relief.

“The hours between five and seven in the morning are complete chaos,” said a frequent traveller. “It takes inordinately long to get to the airport from Koramangala, from the moment I get out of the taxi to the gate. The demand is high in the mornings and evenings. Even worse, I have witnessed international flights land at bus gates rather than aerobridges. How will travellers with large bags manage? I am hoping T2 will change everything,” said the traveller.

Tangible capacity boost

Ultimately, from a functional point of view, passengers looking for significant relief from the current congestion will look for a tangible capacity boost. In its first-phase opening, T2 will come equipped with 90 check-in counters (123 in Phase 2), 22 security check lanes (40 in Phase 2), 36 emigration counters (61 in Phase 2), 60 immigration counters (113 in Phase 2), nine customs handbag inspection lanes (16 in Phase 2), nine baggage claim belts (16 in Phase 2) and ten customs red lane inspection counters (17 in Phase 2).

The additional counters are expected to ease the demand fuelled by multiple airlines, all set to introduce new flights to and from Bengaluru. In addition, new domestic schedules are likely to start from KIA to many regional cities and towns within one hour to 90 minutes from the airport.

Also read: India’s civil aviation to see phenomenal, healthy growth: Scindia

Old runway needs upgrade

As aviation experts pointed out, the old runway must be further upgraded to Cat-III ILS, ensuring seamless landing and take-off even in rough weather and poor visibility conditions. “Even with T2, if the new runway gets disabled for any reason, the entire aviation system could go for a toss, as it happened in Mumbai,” warned the expert who wished to remain unnamed.

Five years ago, a SpiceJet flight with 183 passengers on board overshot the Mumbai airport runway while landing and got stuck in soft mud. As a result, the entire runway had to be closed, triggering heavy congestion. After that, circling and running out of fuel, an incoming Air Canada flight had to declare May Day before the Hyderabad Airport ATC permitted it to land there. KIA cannot afford that!

(Rasheed Kappan is an independent multimedia journalist based in Bengaluru. Over the last 25 years, he has reported extensively on urban mobility, civil aviation, defence and aerospace.)