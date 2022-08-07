Indias civil aviation to see phenomenal, healthy growth: Scindia

The countrys civil aviation sector is poised for a phenomenal and healthy growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airports, with the number of air travellers projected to touch 40 crore by 2027, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Sunday.

With Akasa Air commencing services on Sunday, Scindia said it is a very important day in the history of civil aviation in India.

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation sector veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, operated its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The inaugural flight was flagged off by Scindia.

“It has been eight long years since an airline has been launched in India. In the last almost two decades, all we have heard is how difficult it has been for airlines to function, multiple issues they have internally faced and we have seen seven airlines being shut down (over last 20 years),” Scindia told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)