Bajrang Dal to have Hanuman Chalisa recitals across Karnataka in counter to Congress

In its manifesto, the Congress said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations like the Bajrang Dal, PFI and others spreading hatred among communities

After Congress promised to ban the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto released on May 2, the right-wing organisation has decided to hold Hanuman Chalisa recital programmes across Karnataka on Thursday (May 4).

In its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka, the Congress said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The Congress manifesto said that they believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities.

“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations”, it read.

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal said it will organise recitals of Hanuman Chalisa across the state. In a statement issued by the organisation, it said that this is the time when Dharma is in danger and standing together is the only way forward. “We should set aside our differences and come together to protect dharma, and hold hands together,” said the statement.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) too extended its support to the call.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday, too slammed the Congress for its promise to ban Bajrang Dal. He said, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. “Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say Jai Bajrang Bali (Hail Hanuman),” he added.

Hanuman Chalisa is a set of 40 couplets penned by 16th century poet and devotee of Lord Rama, Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, one of the dialects of Hindi spoken predominantly in Uttar Pradesh.