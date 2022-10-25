30 km of Bharat Jodo Yatra daily: Secret of Rahul’s energy and calm

A strict schedule of yoga, breathing exercises, martial arts, light meals, and reading have helped the Congress leader walk long distances daily and yet remain patient in every situation

Rahul Gandhi’s “apolitical” Bharat Jodo Yatra may not do much for his political career, but his fitness has been the talking point among many who have been by his side during the march.

His walk starts at 6 am sharp. Initially, it was starting at 6.30 am, but it had to be advanced by half an hour to avoid the heat of Karnataka. He walks around 20 km at a stretch in the morning and covers another 10 km, starting 4 pm, to reach his next halt around 7 pm.

Several Congress leaders, including KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah joined Rahul on his walk but could not keep up. Several leaders complained of pain in the ankles and knees and muscle cramps. Some leaders even followed him in vehicles and joined him for small photo sessions.

Only his team of Bharat Yatris and his security personnel have been keeping up with him throughout the march. Even the BJP leaders, who had initially mocked Rahul, are now largely silent after seeing his hard work and dedication.

The key to Rahul’s fitness

Anyhow, the topmost question on people’s mind is how Rahul manages to walk such long distances without tiring. What is the secret of his energy? The Federal spoke to some key persons who track Rahul’s fitness and they say he has maintained his health with dedicated sportsmanship.

In 2021, Rahul made news after jumping into the sea with fishermen on Vadi beach at Kollam in Kerala after a boat ride with them. At that time, detractors called it was a “gimmick,” but the video of his nonchalant dive into the deep sea went viral. Many appreciated his physical fitness.

His plan to walk 3570 km to unite Indian minds is no joke. Also, he never loses his calm during the walk. He speaks to everyone with a smile, attends meetings, patiently holds discussions with various groups, encourages his colleagues, discusses politics, and brings together leaders to face the upcoming elections.

The little-known yoga champ

People in the know told The Federal about some techniques Rahul uses. He wakes up around 4 am every day. After the routine freshening up, he drinks a glass of warm water and performs 20 minutes of physical exercises. It is followed by a one-hour yoga session.

According to sources, he does Vipassana Kriya for 30 minutes. It is known to be one of the most ancient yoga techniques of meditation. “It involves focusing on our inner self and helps keep the mind, health, and emotions in control. It helps keep the mind quiet, focus on the present, and help us understand the reality,” said the source.

Rahul does the Vipassana meditation before going to bed as well, the source added. His morning yoga session ends with pranayama and breathing exercises, which add to his physical fitness.

Shubhadhayini HB, the coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya, is also a yoga expert. She told The Federal that the breathing techniques of yoga, including aana, paana, and sathi, help us control our breathing perfectly. Vipassana is an extension of these techniques. It is a meditation, where we introspect and keep our mind and body energetic. It might be helping Rahul, she said.

She remembered Rahul saying recently that he does not use any sunscreen lotions either. Answering a question recently, he laughed that he had not used the sunscreen sent by his mother Sonia Gandhi. “It’s amazing not to use sun creams under such a hot sun,” she said.

Martial arts and light food

In between his morning yoga and exercise session, Rahul also practises martial arts techniques. He is a black belt in the Japanese martial arts technique of Aikido, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and the Israelian Krav Maga. During the rest hours, too, he practises breathing exercises, the source added.

After a light breakfast, he goes for the national flag hoisting ceremony around 5.30 am with his team of Bharat Yatris. The small programme ends around 5.45 am. By 6 am, he starts the first leg of the march.

Around 10.30 am, the team takes a break and lunch is served. Rahul usually eats ragi ganji (ragi porridge) or similar light food and pasta. He prefers mushrooms in his food. Even his coffee does not contain much sugar, as advised by his dietary team.

Reading to end the day

On some days, he takes time off to have a short nap. But on most days, he keeps himself busy having discussions with various teams. Sometimes, he speaks to his family members, like his mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his nieces, sources claimed.

When the second leg of the march starts around 4 pm, Rahul maintains the same pace as in the morning. Usually, with the temperature cooling, more and more people join him in the afternoons. When they reach the day’s halt, Rahul gives a brief speech at the “corner point.”

Sources said initially he had a mild pain in the legs. But a good massage by his medical team helped him heal quickly. He also reads books—which is his favourite hobby—during the afternoon break. Before going to bed around 9 pm, he does another round of reading, which helps him unwind. Also, he sticks to his schedule at all costs.