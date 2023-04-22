10 nominations for elections rejected in twin coastal districts of Karnataka

The number of candidates who submitted their nominations in Dakshina Kannada was 72, whereas in Udupi, only 39 nominations were considered complete and in accordance with the prescribed format.

Officials stated that following the inspection of nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election on Friday, seven nominations were dismissed in the Dakshina Kannada district and three in Udupi.

As many as 109 and 88 nominations were submitted initially in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, respectively. One nomination in Mangaluru North constituency and two each in the constituencies of Mangaluru South, Mangaluru and Bantwal got rejected.

In Udupi, nominations of Shankara Ankadakatte for Kundapur constituency, Udayakumar M and Dayananda Shetty for Karkala constituency were rejected.

Ten nominations in Belthangady, nine in Moodbidri, 12 in Mangaluru city north, eight each in Mangaluru city south and Mangaluru, six in Bantwal, 10 in Puttur and nine in Sullia are in the prescribed format.

April 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

(With agency inputs)