‘Total curfew’ in Goa from May 9 to May 23

Focus has shifted to Goa because the popular tourist destination has the highest positivity rate in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive

The Goa government will impose a 15-day ‘total curfew’ in the state starting May 9 to control the spread of COVID-19.

Health experts have been worried about the pace at which the infection is spreading in this popular tourist destination. They had suggested a complete lockdown to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, shops providing essential services will remain open from 7am to 1pm and home delivery of food will be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm. Medical shops will remain open as usual.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday (May 7), “The positivity rate and death rate are increasing in the state. There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state though. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4pm on Saturday.”

A day earlier, Sawant had suggested that the state may be heading for a strict lockdown.

Night curfew (10pm to 6am) was imposed in Goa on April 21. Accordingly, casinos, restaurants and bars, cinema halls were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Later, Goa was put under stringent restrictions. In fact, the state was under lockdown for four days last week.

Goa reported 3,869 positive cases on Thursday (May 6) and 58 deaths. So far, 1500 people have died in the tiny state. Focus has shifted to Goa because the popular tourist destination has the highest positivity rate in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks.

On Friday, Goa reported 4,195 fresh cases and 56 deaths. A total of 2,175 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is 31,716.

A state health official said the high positivity rate of Goa truly indicates the situation and the speed with which the infection is spreading here.