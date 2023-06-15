After Kerala Story and Kashmir Files, Hindu body wants ‘Goa Files’ made

Other topics to be discussed at All India Hindu Rashtra Convention include ‘love jihad’, religious conversions, uniform civil code, and freedom of speech, among others

Participants at the 11th All India Hindu Rashtra Convention, to be held in Goa from June 16 to 22, will discuss, among other things, the need to make a film along the lines of The Kashmir Files to document the atrocities carried out against Hindus during Portuguese rule. It can be titled Goa Files, Ramesh Shinde, the national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, told the media in Panaji on Thursday (June 15).

This came only a week after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s remark that it was time to “wipe away the signs of the Portuguese” in Goa sparked a political row. Opposition parties termed it a ploy to polarise the communities in the coastal state.

Over 1,500 members of at least 350 Hindu organisations from across India and abroad have been invited to attend the Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, which has the aim to “further the cause of establishing a Hindu Rashtra in India”.

‘Love jihad’ to be discussed

Shinde said other topics to be discussed at the event include “love jihad”, religious conversions, halal certification, uniform civil code, freedom of speech, releasing temples from government control, and the introduction of a dress code in temples.

“We will discuss the need to establish a Hindu rashtra in India. The Kashmir Files exposed the atrocities committed against Hindus in Kashmir. The Kerala Story revealed the love-jihad conspiracy in Kerala. In Goa, too, people were subjected to atrocities under the ‘inquisition’ by the Portuguese…. We will discuss the need to make a Goa Files-like film to document the atrocities carried out against Hindus during Portuguese rule,” said Shinde.

Call for museum

According to Shinde, the Portuguese committed “unspeakable atrocities” against Hindus during the Inquisition and everyone in India and Goa should know about those. During the convention, a proposal will also be made to the Goa government to set up a museum on this chapter of history, like they have in Peru, Brazil, Spain, and Portugal. “Only then will the rest of India know under what circumstances Goa attained freedom,” he added.

“The PFI’s (Popular Front of India) documents have revealed their conspiracy to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047. Houses of Hindus are being set on fire in Manipur and Nagaland. Despite the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, Hindus are not safe there. ‘Love jihadists’ are brutally killing Hindu girls. In such a situation, Hinduism is the only religion that can unite the country and offer the concept of universal brotherhood and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” Shinde stated.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti members said they would help the Goa government committee identify the temples destroyed during Portuguese rule.

(With agency inputs)