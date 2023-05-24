TTD makes major changes to VIP darshans

The recommendation letters for VIP darshans on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will not be accepted and this is expected to save three hours, said the TTD management

To tackle the summer vacation crowd, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made some major changes in the VIP darshan breaks and Arjitha Seva.

(Arjitha Seva is a seva to the god on paying a fee as fixed by the temple management)

The new changes made by the Tirupathi temple authorities will be in effect until June 30.

The devotees, who do not have tokens in the queue line, may take up to 30 to 40 hours for Srivari darshan. To ensure that common devotees don’t suffer, the TTD has removed the discretionary quota issued for Suprabata seva on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This can help to save 20 minutes at least, according to media reports.

The TTD has saved another 30 minutes with the weekly Thiruppavada Seva on Thursdays to be conducted without devotees.

Meanwhile, media reports quoted TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy who said that the recommendation letters for VIP darshans on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will not be accepted and this is expected to save three hours.

Earlier in April too, the TTD slashed VIP break darshan to 3 hours, while common pilgrims were to get 15 hours of darshan.

Now, Reddy said that the VIP break darshan will only be given to the VIPs who come by themselves, which is scheduled for three hours every day. He asked devotees and VIPs to cooperate with the new changes taken by TTD to cope with the summer rush.mala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made some changes in the VIP darshan breaks and Arjitha Seva.