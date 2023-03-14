TTD’s second temple in Chennai to be inaugurated on March 17

The land for the temple, constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore, has been donated by veteran film actress Vasundhara Devi, known by her screen name Kanchana

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is scheduled to open a new temple in Chennai on March 17, dedicated to Goddess Padmavathi, the divine consort of Lord Venkateswara.

The new temple, situated on G N Chetty Road, T Nagar, is TTD’s second temple in Chennai. It is close to TTD’s first temple and information centre, which is also in T Nagar.

Mahakumbhabhishekam on March 17

Sekar Reddy, the president of TTD’s local advisory committee in Chennai and a special invitee to the TTD trust, told reporters on Sunday (March 12) that a series of rituals would be performed at the temple from Sunday. The ceremonies will culminate with Mahakumbhabhishekam on March 17.

The land for the temple, worth Rs 50 crore, was donated by veteran film actress Vasundhara Devi, known by her screen name Kanchana. The temple, spread over almost 15,000 sq ft, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

Sekar Reddy, on behalf of the TTD, invited all the devotees to take part in the Mahakumbhabhishekam on March 17.

