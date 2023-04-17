Andhra: MeT issues heat wave alert for three days

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave in 116 mandals across the state

The Meteorological Department on Monday said northern Andhra Pradesh and its southern coastal regions would experience a heat wave for three days from Monday to Wednesday.

Warnings are out especially for the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Gunturu and Palnadu. The remaining districts and Rayalaseema region are expected to experience temperatures in the range of 38 to 42 degrees Celsius during the time.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave in 116 mandals across the state on Monday.

Heat wave conditions are expected in seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15 each in Anakapalle and NTR districts, eight in East Godavari, four in Eluru, six each in Gunturu and Krishna and nine in Kakinada. Of the 116 mandals, Nellipaka and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are expected to sizzle at 45.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to APSDMA, severe heat wave conditions were experienced in 11 mandals of Anakapalli district and three each in Kakinada and Vizianagaram on Sunday. APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave conditions.

