Heat wave sweeps parts of India; Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha worst hit

At present, certain regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are experiencing maximum temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in several states, predicting that the temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next few days.

At present, certain regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, interior Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana are experiencing maximum temperatures between 40-42 degrees Celsius, while the other parts of the country have temperatures below 40 degrees Celsius. However, the spike across India’s eastern coast seems to be more marked.

“For the month of April, longer-than-normal heat waves are expected in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. The number of Indian states hit by heat waves since 2015 more than doubled to 23 by 2020,” said the department.

The IMD declares a heatwave when local temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius and simultaneously rise 5 degrees Celsius to 6 degrees Celsius above the region’s normal temperature.

Heat wave conditions likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/pFSS2JWidk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 13, 2023

West Bengal advances summer vacations

Meanwhile, in view of the sweltering heat across the state, the summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will now begin from May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24, a senior official said. An official notification in this regard is, however, yet to be issued. “Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said the official.

Experts attribute this warm spell to the scorching northwesterly winds. Since moisture has not been flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, humidity has been low. The deficient rainfall doesn’t help the situation either. With just 15 mm of rain between April 1 and 12, West Bengal’s rainfall stats fell short by 18%.

In the wake of predictions of upcoming heat waves in the national capital, the Delhi government too has issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. Delhi on Wednesday recorded the maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this year. The maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38 degrees Celsius until April 15-16.

Heat wave alert in Odisha too

The IMD has also issued heat wave alert for several Odisha districts for the next few days. Consequently, the Odisha government has announced holidays for schools and Anganwadi Centers due to the intense heat wave conditions in the state. As per the details, the schools will remain closed from April 12 to 16. The government has also issued guidelines for the districts on ways to tackle the heat wave situation during the ongoing summer across the state.

The scenario is no different in southern states. People in Kerala too are reeling under heat wave with temperature soaring above 40 degrees Celsius at certain places like Palakkad and Kannur. Heatwave conditions prevailed in as many as 28 out of 33 districts in Telangana on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, forcing the state government to issue an orange alert in these districts.