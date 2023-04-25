Uttarakhand: Kedarnath shrine opens for devotees amid sub-zero temperatures

Kedarnath and its surroundings areas are covered under a blanket of snow following intermittent snowfall in the area over the past few days

The portals of Kedarnath opened after a winter break on Tuesday morning, with thousands of pilgrims braving sub-zero temperatures to offer prayers at the Himalayan shrine covered in snow.

Temple chief, priest Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling, opened the gates of the temple amid rituals and chanting of shlokas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also offered prayers at the temple.

Pilgrims welcomed

The pilgrims were showered with flower petals from a helicopter on the occasion.

Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at the temple as its doors were opened after the winter break, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said.

However, snow has been cleared from the trek route for pilgrims.

Inclement weather

With the MeT department forecasting inclement weather in the area over the next few days, devotees still on way to the temple have been advised to stay for the time being at the main halts in Rishikesh, Bhadrakali and Vyasi.

Kedarnath shrine is part of the Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand. Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are the three other dhams situated above 10,000-ft in the Garhwal Himalayas.

