Joshimath sinking: SC declines urgent hearing; demolition to begin today

SC says not everything that is important needs to come to apex court; Central Building Research Institute to supervise demolition of worst affected structures in Joshimath with NDRF help

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear the Joshimath subsidence case urgently as the government prepared to demolish the most badly damaged buildings in the Uttarakhand town to protect the neighbouring structures.

The Supreme Court, while posting the matter for hearing on January 16, said “everything which is important need not come to the apex court.”

Meanwhile, the situation at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is getting worse by the day as more and more buildings develop cracks. According to officials, 678 buildings have developed cracks so far.

The most badly cracked buildings will be demolished on Tuesday. Two three-storeyed hotels, Mount View and Malari Inn, are leaning towards each other and these will also be demolished. These are “massive structures and there are other structures below them,” The Indian Express quoted the Secretary to the Chief Minister as saying.

An expert panel appointed by the Centre to assess the damage has recommended the demolition of the damaged houses. A team from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will supervise the demolition, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in to help them.

4000 shifted to safety

Based on the magnitude of danger, Joshimath has been divided into three zones — Danger, Buffer, and Completely Safe. Unplanned infrastructure development, including hydropower projects, has been blamed for the alarming situation in Joshimath.

So far, around 4,000 people have been shifted to safer areas, reported NDTV, citing a senior Home Ministry official. With rain being expected in the town from Wednesday and snowfall from Friday, the situation is getting more tense. A central team is scheduled to visit Joshimath on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana told NDTV that the administration has arranged basic facilities for the affected people of Joshimath in the relief camps and is extending all possible help to them. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised full support to the state government, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to all concerned to work together to save the town.

1976 warning fell on deaf ears

Joshimath has now been declared a disaster-prone zone and construction has been banned in the town and surroundings. An official told NDTV that 30 per cent of Joshimath has been affected, and an expert committee is compiling a report to be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Incidentally, way back in 1976, an 18-member committee had warned that Joshimath was “geologically unstable.” It had suggested restrictions — including that on heavy construction work, agriculture on slopes, felling of trees — and remedial measures such as proper drainage and sewage systems, and stabilising the river banks with cement blocks to prevent erosion. But those fell on deaf ears.

The Uttarakhand government is also faced with the task of relocation and rehabilitation of the displaced residents of Joshimath. According to CM Dhami, Gauchar and Pipalkoti have been identified as possible relocation sites. Gauchar is 90 km from Joshimath, while Pipalkoti is 35 km away. However, some affected people have sought a “one-time” financial compensation.

Joshimath is known as the “winter seat” of Lord Badrinath. The idol is brought down from the Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The town is also the gateway to the Sikh holy shrine of Hemkund Sahib.

