Sinking Joshimath: Uttarakhand CM appeals all to work as a team to save town

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said affected families have been shifted out of damaged houses and that the PM is monitoring developments

With Joshimath virtually on the brink of a disaster, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday exhorted everyone to work as a team to save the holy town, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping an eye on the developments in the region.

Dhami said residents of 68 houses that were under threat have been shifted, adding that they have identified 600 houses with major cracks and the work is underway to shift families out of them. He said Prime Minister Modi has assured all possible help in rescue operations.

NDMA survey

Meanwhile, an 8-member team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) led by its secretary Ranjit Sinha conducted a survey and submitted a report to the chief minister, giving details about the recent damage to buildings and ground subsidence in Joshimath. The team carried out a field survey on January 5-6, 2023, to assess the exact damage to buildings and ground subsidence in Joshimath.

The report has pressed for implementing recommendations made in the report compiled in August 2022 on Joshimath. The experts also suggested demolition of the houses which have been damaged to a large extent, and subsequent removal of debris. It has been suggested that an extensive survey of the soil and its strength should be conducted in Joshimath.

CM’s upcoming meetings

The NDMA members are also scheduled to meet the chief minister. But before this meeting, the CM is likely to call a meeting with Wadia Institute, CBRI Roorkee, IIT, SDRF and Disaster Management officials.

“Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. Two teams of Central government, including a team of Jal Shakti ministry, will arrive in Joshimath on Monday. Construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas. Dry ration kits are being distributed to affected people,” said the Chamoli DM.

