300 free units, no power cuts: Kejriwal promises Uttarakhand ahead of polls

Kejriwal says he will replicate Delhi model of governance if his party comes to power in the state

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised no power cuts in Uttarakhand and 300 free units of power in the state if the Aam Admi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state. The decision by the AAP chief comes days after the BJP said that it would provide the first 100 units of power for free and the next 100 units of power at 50 percent discount ahead of the Uttarakhand polls in 2022.

The National convenor of AAP accused both the BJP and the Congress of ‘destroying the state’ and said that these parties are only after power. “Uttarakhand’s people have for the past 20 years been getting ground by these two parties (BJP and Congress) like grain between two millstones,” said Kejriwal, accusing the parties of ‘fighting only for power’.

Kejriwal also talked about replicating the Delhi model of governance in Uttarakhand once his party comes to power in the state. He said that his party would transform the schools and health infrastructure in Uttarakhand if they won the Assembly elections.

Advertisement

“Today I am guaranteeing four things on the power issue. And this is not an election jumla,” Kejriwal said, announcing the promise of 300 free units of power and no power cuts in the state among others. He also mentioned that the taxes won’t be increased for the next five years in the state.

Also read: ‘Akhand Bharat’ row: 6-yr-old tweet by U’Khand’s new CM ruffles feathers

Kejriwal said that the AAP leaders in the state are talking to youth and a ‘big announcement’ about employment for the state’s youth will be made in a month.

“I also want to appeal to all those who love this nation, who are honest and feel stifled in their parties, to leave their parties and join AAP”, Kejriwal said.

AAP is campaigning aggressively in the state ahead of the Assembly elections in February 2022. Kejriwal also said that he would announce AAP’s CM candidate for 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls in a few days.