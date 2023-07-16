Uttar Pradesh: Six kanwariyas electrocuted in Meerut

The incident occurred when the DJ vehicle the kanwariyas were aboard came in contact with a high tension power line

Six kanwariyas were electrocuted and as many injured where the vehicle they were aboard came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in the Bhawanpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday (July 15).

Confirming the deaths of the six people, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the injured are undergoing treatment.

According to Bhawanpur police station, the deceased were identified as Prashant Saini (14), Himanshu Saini (16), Mahendra Saini (45), Lakhmi (45), Manish (18), and Lakshya (12).

Police said the incident occurred at around 8.15 pm when the kanwariyas were returning home after carrying Ganga water. It was then that the DJ vehicle touched a low-hanging high-tension power line, leading to the tragedy.

“The accident occurred when a group of kanwariyas were returning to their village on a vehicle around 8 pm. Some part of the vehicle touched the high-tension wire overhead,” Meena said.

Ten kanwariyas were admitted to the hospital. Of them, six died during treatment, he said.

Enraged villagers staged a protest over the incident. Additional force has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident, the police said.

Meena said orders have been given to provide all possible help to the injured. No case, however, has been filed in this regard.

On the inquiry committee, the district magistrate said that the superintendent of police (traffic) and a senior officer of the electricity department will be part of it.

The joint inquiry committee will submit its inquiry report within 48 hours. The district magistrate said that necessary action will be taken based on the investigation.

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVNL) MD Chaitra V has said that a team of Energy Corporation is investigating the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)