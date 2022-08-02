Who are kanwariyas and why are they so often in the news?

Incidents of violence and vandalism have now become an annual affair during the kanwar pilgrimage, especially in the North Indian states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana

As many as 10 kanwariyas died and 19 others got injured after a pickup truck carrying passengers got electrocuted in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar late on Sunday night. The passengers were rushed to a hospital where 16 people were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment.

A week ago, a 25-year-old army personnel from UP’s Sisauli town, who was taking part in kanwar yatra, was killed as two groups of kanwariyas clashed near Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Violent incidents becoming routine

In 2018, a mob of agitated kanwariya pilgrims in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar had vandalised a car that had brushed past one of them on the congested road. According to video clips of the incident that were circulated on social media, the vandalism took place despite the presence of two police officials.

In another incident that year, pilgrims on the Kanwar Yatra vandalised a police emergency vehicle deployed to ensure their security in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, and even chased the fleeing policemen.

Similar incidents of violence and vandalism have now become an annual affair during the kanwar pilgrimage, especially in north Indian states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Given that altercations related to the passage of kanwariyas are reported every year, the police seem to be unable to get a handle on such incidents.

This year, the kanwar pilgrimage resumed after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Till July 25, more than three crore Shiva devotees had visited Haridwar to collect the holy Ganga water to be offered as ‘Jalabhishek’ to Lord Shiva, according to Uttarakhand officials.

The yatra used to be a small affair undertaken by a few until the late 1980s, when it started gaining popularity. Today, the Kanwar pilgrimage — to Haridwar in particular — has grown to be one of India’s largest annual religious gathering. Heavy security measures are undertaken by the government, and the traffic on Delhi-Haridwar national highway is diverted for the period.

The annual pilgrimage

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage during Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar (July-August), during which devotees of Shiva visit pilgrimage centres in Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, and Sultanganj in Bihar, and carry water from the river Ganga back home. The pilgrims, called kanwariyas, walk home barefoot carrying kanwars. The word ‘kanwar’ literally means a device used to fetch water made up of a long pole with two equal sized containers at both ends. The devotees travel carrying the structure on their shoulders, and hence, are called kanwariyas.

In mythology, the pilgrimage is connected to ‘Samudramanthan’ mentioned in ancient Indian texts where Lord Shiva consumed poison to save the world. The offering of the holy water is made to relieve Lord Shiva of the negative energy from the poison.

Who are the kanwariyas?

Kanwariyas are Lord Shiva’s devotees who come majorly from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana, as well as from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Odisha and Jharkhand. They wearing saffron-coloured attire and many walk barefoot.

Several voluntary organisations set up camps along the route to provide food and shelter to the pilgrims.

Since last decade or so, the pilgrimage has seen a new trend in North India, that of dak kanwariyas. Dak kanwariyas are a kind of express kanwariyas, who cover long distances barefoot, and are supposed to transport the holy water from Haridwar to their pledged destination within 24 hours of its collection

The holy water is fetched from Ganga flowing at 4 places of Hindu pilgrimage. Three of these are in Uttarakhand – Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri, along with Sultanganj in Bihar.

The offerings are made to several local shrines across Indian states as well as a few specific shrines like Pura Mahadeva, Augharnath and Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh and Baidyanath and Deoghar in Jharkhand.