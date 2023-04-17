UP Police form SITs to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf

While a three-member team will probe the on-camera murders, another team of supervisors has been formed to ensure qualitative investigation

The Uttar Pradesh Police have formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the on-camera murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, a senior official told the media on Monday (April 17).

The SIT formed by Director General of Police RK Vishwakarma will be headed by Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG, Prayagraj zone and would include CP Prayagraj and Director FSL, a statement issued by Vishwakarma said.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the SIT was formed on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police of Prayagraj.

Another three-member team of supervisors has been formed to ensure qualitative investigation. The team is headed by the additional director general of police of Prayagraj. The other two members are the commissioner of police of Prayagraj and the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, the statement said.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were arrested in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal in February this year, were gunned down in Prayagraj late on Saturday night by three men posing as journalists while the siblings were being taken to a hospital under police escort.

The horrific murder happened in full view of media persons gathered at the place and was caught on camera. Both brothers, surrounded by policemen and in handcuffs, were speaking to the media when the assailants opened fire, killing them instantly. Videos of the murder have gone viral on social media ever since.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an immediate probe into the incident, 17 policemen, who were in charge of the security of the accused duo, were suspended.

The incident occurred the day Atiq’s son Asad, who was killed in an encounter with police on April 13, was laid to rest.

