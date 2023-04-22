UP: Hathras DM denies namaz was offered during school event, orders probe

Archana Verma said the news being circulated that namaz was offered on the school premises was factually incorrect. It was a preparation for an all-faith event in which the participants enacted the roles of the followers of different religions

A controversy has erupted over namaz allegedly being offered during a cultural event at a private school in the district of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, a claim rejected by officials.

However, the school management has suspended the principal and two teachers in view of the controversy, and a two-member team has been formed to look into the incident.

A group of people recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the school on Friday (April 21).

News circulated on social media factually incorrect: Hathras DM

Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Archana Verma said the news being circulated on social media platforms that namaz was offered on the school premises was factually incorrect.

In UP's Hathras, district magistrate Archana Verma said prima facie no evidence of Namaz offered by students at school. Some students had performed on "labb pe aati hai dua". Students had performed on theme of "Sarv dharm Sambhav" on world heritage day on April 18. pic.twitter.com/OvxuDHSgpS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 21, 2023

She said it was a part of the preparations for an all-faith event in which the participants enacted the roles of the followers of different religions.

Verma said a two-member team had been formed to probe the incident. The inquiry team headed by the sub-divisional magistrate (urban) has been asked to submit its report in five days, the DM told PTI.

She said the district administration would try to circulate the video of the event for everyone to see the truth.

On a report of right-wing activist Vyas Deoki Nandan threatening to launch an agitation over the incident, Verma said he had been informed about the facts.

Sources said namaz was not offered on the school premises, but there was a performance on Mohammad Iqbal’s Urdu poem, “Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke”.

Iqbal is the writer of the famous song, “Saare jahan se achha”.

