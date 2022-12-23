Bajrang Dal members disrupt Namaz in Gurugram, force over 100 people to quit prayers

The site in Sector 69 of Gurugram is one the six open places designated by the district administration in 2021 for offering namaz

A group of Bajrang Dal members on Friday (December 23) disrupted a namaz that was being held in the open in Gurugram’s 69 here, forcing at least 100 people offering prayers to leave the place.

In 2021, the district administration had designated six open sites for offering namaz in Gurugram.

According to police, a group of around 15 Bajrang Dal activities led by district security chief Amit Hindu shouted slogans when more than 100 were offering namaz at a site on the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Sector 69.

After receiving the information a police team reached the spot and found that the people from the Muslim community were leaving the place, Umesh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station told PTI.

The team asked the Bajrang Dal members to leave the place after which the situation was brought under control, he said.

“The site was one of six designated (open) sites. We have not received any complaint and if received action will be taken as per the law,” he added.

Last year the district administration designated six sites – Atlas Chowk at HSIIDC Ground, Peepal Chowk in Udyog Vihar phase-2, HSVP land in Udyog Vihar phase-4, Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29, HSVP land in Sector 42 and HSVP land in Sector 69 – for offering Namaz by the Muslim community.

Amit Hindu, a member of the right-wing outfit, alleged that the worshippers were encroaching on the green belt in the area to pray.

“This site was allocated on a temporary basis for offering prayers. Now, some people from other districts and states are also coming here to offer namaz,” he claimed.

He said the outfit will give a memorandum to the deputy commissioner on Monday to stop prayer at the site.

Right-wing outfits have been opposing the offering of Friday namaz in open spaces.

Members of the Muslim community in Gurugram say they go to the public places because of lack of mosques in the areas where they work or live.

