Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad’s condition stable; vehicle used by assailants seized

Police said the car used by the miscreants who shot at Chandrashekhar Aazad had a Haryana registration number

The condition of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad, who was shot at by unidentified assailants on Wednesday (June 28), is stated to be stable while police have recovered a vehicle used by the attackers from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

A bullet grazed Aazad’s abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Deoband, Saharanpur, where he had gone to attend a ritual at a supporter’s home on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by five people including his younger brother.

Also read: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Police said the vehicle was seized from Miragpur village late on Wednesday night. The number plate of the car used in the attack showed it was registered in Haryana, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the Bhim Army chief was undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Saharanpur and his condition was stable.

Security has been beefed up in and around the district hospital premises where Aazad is being treated and where his supporters have gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

In a video message on Wednesday night, Aazad had urged his supporters to remain calm and asserted that he will keep on fighting constitutionally.

“I appeal to my people that if you love me, please maintain peace. We will fight our case constitutionally. I am physically fit, nothing will happen to me. It is Eid tomorrow, people are excited about it,” Aazad said.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the Bhim army chief was taken to a community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur Vipin Tada said.

Also read: Bhim Army goes political as ‘Ravan’ launches Azad Samaj Party

“The crime scene was examined by a forensic team. As per preliminary findings, four shots were fired at Aazad’s vehicle. There were four to five attackers,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the Azad Samaj Party’s founder member and media in-charge Ajay Gautam told PTI that a memorandum would be sent to the President of India as well as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor demanding Z-plus security for Aazad.