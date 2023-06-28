Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

He had gone to attend a terhavi ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh‘s Deoband on Wednesday (June 28), police said.

He had gone to attend a terhavi ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

“The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azads SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.

Also read: NCW seeks action against Bhim Army chief for remarks against women

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.