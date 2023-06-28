Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in Uttar Pradesh

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh‘s Deoband on Wednesday (June 28), police said.
He had gone to attend a terhavi ritual at a supporter’s home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.
“The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azads SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital,” Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said.
Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.
VIDEO | Police officials talk to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in UP's Saharanpur, where he is undergoing treatment after being hit by a bullet shell on his back during an attack on his convoy earlier today. Azad's injury is not serious as the bullet grazed… pic.twitter.com/i6kltbWtuV
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023