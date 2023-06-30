UP: Cop faces probe after viral video of his kids sitting with bundles of currency notes

Taking cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena sent the SHO to the police lines and ordered a probe by the Bangarmau circle officer (CO)

An Uttar Pradesh police officer was sent to the police lines after a video of his children showing off bundles of currency notes surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the two children of Behta Mujawar police station SHO Ramesh Chandra Sahani were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of ₹500 currency notes. The video is said to be of Sahani’s house.

CO Pankaj Singh said in the viral social media post, Sahani’s family members were seen sitting with bundles of ₹500 currency notes. A probe into the matter was underway, he said.

The shunted SHO did not respond to calls when PTI tried to contact him.

Although the police did not mention how much the pile of notes was worth, it is expected to be around ₹14 lakhs.

However, Sahani is reported to have defended himself and said that the photo was taken on November 14, 2021, when he sold a family property.

