UP professor arrested for obscene post against Smriti Irani

A History professor from Uttar Pradesh has been jailed for making derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani on Facebook.

Professor Shaharyar Ali surrendered before Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar in Firozabad on Tuesday and immediately filed an interim bail application, which was cancelled and the professor was sent to jail.

Ali, who is the head of the History department at SRK College in Firozabad Police, was booked in March and charged for posting an obscene Facebook post against the Women and Child Development Minister. The college suspended him immediately.

Ali filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Allahabad High Court in May, which was rejected. He then moved the Supreme Court, which refused to grant him protection from arrest.