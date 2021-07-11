Yogi government releases new population policy in UP

People having more than two children in UP will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, according to the draft bill

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday released its new population policy, which seeks to bring the state’s birth rate to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030.

UP’s fertility rate is 2.7 per cent currently. The unveiling coincided with World Population Day (July 11).

“Increasing population can be a hurdle in way of development. Every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030,” Adityanath said.

Advertisement

“Let us, on this ‘World Population Day’, take a pledge to make ourselves and the society aware of the problems arising from the increasing population.”

The UP Law Commission has also prepared a population control bill, which will incentivise government employees and general public who follow population control measures. The commission has released the final draft of the ‘UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021’ and invited suggestions by July 19.

People having more than two children in UP will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy, according to the draft bill.

The provision of this legislation will apply to a married couple where the man is not less than 21 years of age and the woman is not less than 18.

The legislation could have a far-reaching impact on the upcoming assembly polls due next year in the most populous state.