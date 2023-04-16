Atiq murder: Police patrolling intensified, internet services shut in Prayagraj

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district

Police on Sunday intensified patrolling in Prayagraj’s Chakiya area where gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s house is located even as the Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state, a day after Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college for a checkup.

Briefing media about the incident, Commissioner of Police Ramit Sharma had on Saturday said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf. The attackers have been held and are being questioned, he said.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday registered a case against the three assailants. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said a case has been registered against Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Sunny and Arun Maurya under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. Police had also recovered the arms used in the crime from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and his brother. The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm on Saturday. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels.

