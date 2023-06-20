No word harmed India and its Muslims more than ‘secular’: BJP leader

Opposition used the word ‘secular’ like ‘Fevicol’ to keep its vote bank glued, says Shahnawaz Hussain

According to BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, no word has harmed India and its Muslim population more than “secular”.

Addressing a public meeting at Karchhana, 30 km from Prayagraj, he said on Monday (June 19) that the Opposition had used the word like “Fevicol” to keep its vote bank glued.

“They have been scaring Muslims for the past 75 years and made them a vote bank. The shop of secularism in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is about to shut now,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Also read: ’80 harao, Bjp hatao’, Akhilesh’s slogan to wipe out BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

“If any word has harmed this country and Muslims the most, it is the word ‘secular’,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Opposition parties over their June 23 meeting to forge unity for the 2024 polls, he said, “These people will come to Bihar, have international litti chokha, raise their hands for 35 seconds and go their own ways.”

Hussain had come to attend the programme to popularise the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. State Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Lok Sabha MP from Allahabad Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Karchana MLA Piyush Ranjan Nishad also addressed the programme.

(With agency inputs)