Lockdown imposed in five cities in UP till April 26; essential services allowed

With the exception of essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies, all religious activities will be suspended and establishments “of any kind”, shopping complexes, malls, hotels will be shut

Lockdown has been imposed in five cities in Uttar Pradesh—Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur – from Monday (April 19) night till April 26, as UP’s active caseload shot up to 1.67 lakh. UP is one of the worst affected states in this second wave of the pandemic.

According to an order issued by the UP government on April 19, with the exception of essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies (operating with less than three staffers), all religious activities and establishments “of any kind”, shopping complexes, malls, hotels and restaurants will be closed. While roadside hawkers selling fruits and vegetables, kirana shops selling milk and bread will have to shut shop by 11 am every day.

Educational institutions will also be closed across the state, while government offices will not function as well till April 26. Only people who have medical emergencies will be allowed to travel on the roads. The enterprises that are being allowed to remain open include financial institutions, businesses offering medical or health services, industrial and scientific establishments, and those providing essential services such as municipal functions and public transport.

The Allahabad High Court and other courts will function at its own discretion, the order added, said media reports.

The state has also suspended weddings and social gatherings, however marriages that have already been fixed will have to get prior permission from the District Magistrate. The DM will decide depending on the COVID-19 cases in the area. Moreover, there is a cut-off limit of only 25 people, who can attend a wedding.

Uttar Pradesh reported 30,000 new cases as of the morning of April 19 making it one of the worst-hit states in this second wave of the pandemic.