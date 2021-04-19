Faced with COVID surge, Delhi imposes week-long lockdown from today

While the national capital recorded its highest daily spike of 25,462 new cases on Sunday, CM Kejriwal says the city is running short of hospital beds, medical oxygen and Remdesivir drug

The Delhi government has imposed a complete lockdown in the national capital from Monday night (April 19) till April 26 in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi on Sunday clocked in its highest-ever single day spike of 25,462 fresh infections and recorded a positivity rate of almost 30 per cent. On Saturday, 24,375 new infections and 167 deaths were reported.

As per the curfew rules, all private offices will work from home while government offices and essential services will operate as usual.

Advertisement

Related news: PM holds meet as India logs 2,73,810 daily COVID-19 cases

The decision was taken after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

On Friday, chief minister Kejirwal in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal had requested to increase bed capacity in Centre-run hospitals and replenish medical oxygen sources.

“The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I request that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in central government hospitals in Delhi be reserved for COVID patients and oxygen be immediately provided in Delhi,” Kejriwal wrote to Modi.

On Saturday, during a public address, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is “serious and worrisome” and that the city is running out of beds, medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

Earlier the government had enforced a weekend curfew in the national capital. It ordered a shutdown of public places like restaurants, malls, gyms while allowing movie theatres to operate at a third of their capacity. All social, religious and political gatherings were also banned.

The country on Monday registered its highest daily infections of 2,73,810, and 1619 deaths, taking its total tally to 1,50,61,919.

Maharashtra which is logging the most cases in the country, on Sunday declared six states – Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand – as the places of “sensitive origin”, and made it mandatory for travelers from these states to carry a negative RT-PCR test result (taken 48 hours before the travel) to gain entry into the state.

While Prime Minister Modi has called a meeting on Monday to take stock of the situation, the Shiv Sena has demanded the government to convene a special Parliament session to discuss the situation and come up with measures.

Related news: TN hospitals have adequate oxygen stocks, says govt official