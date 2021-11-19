Jhansi gets ₹3,400 cr-worth projects ahead of UP polls next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ₹3,425 crore-worth development projects in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (November 19), in what is seen as a move to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls in the state next year.

Prime among them was the foundation stone for a 600-megawatt Ultra Mega Solar Power Park.

The solar park at Jhansi will be built at a cost of ₹3,013 crore and will help provide cheaper electricity and grid stability.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a ₹400-crore defence related project at Jhansi. This would be a factory that produces propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles and will form the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

He inaugurated Atal Ekta Park which is named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The park has been built at a cost of over ₹12 crore, and is spread over an area of about 40,000 square metres.

The park will house a library as well as a statue of Vajpayee. Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity, has built the statue.

The grand ceremony was organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on the birthday of Rani Lakshmi Bai, a queen of Jhansi in the mid-1800s who fought the British. This was part of a three-day defence summit.

Modi also handed over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to the three chiefs of armed forces during the event.

He gave light combat aircraft (LCH) designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief, and DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.

At an event in Mahoba earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated more than ₹3,240 crore worth projects aimed at ending water scarcity for farmers in the parched Bundelkhand region.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.