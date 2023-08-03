Gyanvapi mosque: Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey

On Monday, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (August 3) dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved its order on the committee’s petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm Wednesday, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order.

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

The Varanasi district court had ordered the ASI Friday to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary.

The apex court order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the complex.