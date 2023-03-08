FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s PA for ‘misbehaving with, threatening’ actor

Archana Gautam’s father has alleged that Sandeep Singh called the actor-politician to Raipur during the Congress plenary session, misbehaved with her, and threatened her with death

An FIR has been registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal assistant Sandeep Singh, police said on Wednesday (March 8).

The police have acted on a complaint from party member and actor Archana Gautam’s father Gautam Buddha, who alleged that his daughter was threatened with death.

Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SSP said, adding that the case has been registered at Partapur police station.

“Casteist remarks”

In his complaint, Gautam Buddha has alleged that Singh called his daughter to Raipur in Chhattisgarh during the party’s plenary session last month, saying Priyanka Gandhi wanted to meet her. There, he misbehaved with her and “threatened her with death,” says the complaint.

Gautam Buddha also alleged that Singh made casteist remarks against Archana, police said, adding that he claimed a video of the incident can be obtained from a cameraperson in Raipur.

Actor-turned-politician of Big Boss fame, Archana had unsuccessfully contested from the Hastinapur reserved seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a Congress ticket and was considered a Dalit face of the party in the region.

