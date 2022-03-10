Early trends show BJP leading in UP, with Samajwadi Party in second place

Among those leading included Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu

The BJP was leading in 110 seats as against 95 of the Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in UP began on Thursday morning, with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres. In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted.

According to early trends the BSP and Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively.

Jansatta Dal candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was ahead in Kunda seat.

Exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.

