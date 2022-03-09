EC acts over EVM complaints, three UP officials removed from poll duty

The EC removed the nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district

The Election Commission on Wednesday (March 9) replaced three officials from poll duty after the Samajwadi Party alleged that electronic voting machines were being shifted in an unauthorised manner.

The nodal officer for EVMs in Varanasi, a returning officer (RO) in Sonbhadra district and an additional election officer in Bareilly district were the ones who were removed from election duties, a day ahead of the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, counting of votes in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on Thursday. Assembly polls were held in these state over seven phases.

The EC has arranged a tight security blanket ahead of counting day.

“130 police observers, 10 special observers deputed. EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, under 24X7 CCTV supervision. Serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties,” the EC said on Wednesday.